Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

58 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 328-448% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 86 against 68 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~69%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 17 7706
1.879 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +597%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Inspiron 17 7706 or ask any questions
