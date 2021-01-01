Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706 or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs G3 15 3500

Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
Dell G3 15 3500
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 68 against 51 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (143.8 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~72.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 57%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 17 7706 +20%
300 nits
G3 15 3500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 73.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +14%
1291
G3 15 3500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706
3630
G3 15 3500 +11%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G3 15 3500 and Inspiron 17 7706 or ask any questions
