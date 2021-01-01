Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Inspiron 14 7400

56 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 68 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (111.9 vs 156.9 square inches)
  • 17% sharper screen – 208 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 17 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 17 7706 +33%
1.879 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

