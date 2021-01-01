Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706 or Inspiron 15 3505 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Inspiron 15 3505

Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Inspiron 15 3505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 136-186% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140.4 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm -48.2 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 17 7706 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) -
Shading units 640 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and Inspiron 17 7706
2. G7 17 7700 and Inspiron 17 7706
3. Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 17 7706
4. Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 17 7706
5. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 15 3505
6. Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 15 3505
7. Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 15 3505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 17 7706 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский