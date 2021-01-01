Inspiron 17 7706 or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Can run popular games at about 683-932% higher FPS

Around 6.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

78% sharper screen – 178 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (130.8 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 17 7706 +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP - 5 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 640 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 17 7706 +1242% 1.879 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.