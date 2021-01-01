Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 68 against 53 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (129.4 vs 156.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|58%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.1%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|301 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +3%
1291
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 17 7706 +46%
3630
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
