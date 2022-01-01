Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 5510

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (126.3 vs 156.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz -
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
1.879 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510 +50%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
2. HP ENVY 17 or Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Dell Inspiron 15 5510
4. HP Pavilion 15 or Dell Inspiron 15 5510
5. Dell G15 5510 or Inspiron 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский