Inspiron 17 7706 or Inspiron 15 7506 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Inspiron 15 7506

Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Inspiron 15 7506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 68 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (131.6 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
Inspiron 15 7506

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 62.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 17 7706 +11%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 7506
270 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

