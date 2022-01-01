You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 68 Wh - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 68 against 64 watt-hours

25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (139.3 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 300 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) 1.879 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) +44% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.