Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

56 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 86 against 68 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 27% sharper screen – 226 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.2 vs 156.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 17 7706
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width 379.8 mm (14.95 inches) 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 266.4 mm (10.49 inches) 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches) 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 17 7706
1.879 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +242%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

