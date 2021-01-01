Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 3190 2-in-1 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1 vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

32 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1366 x 768
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3190 2-in-1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • 21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (98 vs 112.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 220 vs 200 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 3190 2-in-1
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Dimensions 303.8 x 207.9 x 21.25 mm
11.96 x 8.19 x 0.84 inches		 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm
12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches
Area 632 cm2 (98 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~58.8% ~74.7%
Side bezels 23.5 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 11.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 96 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 3190 2-in-1
0.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) +500%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3246 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

