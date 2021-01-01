Latitude 3320 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (96.7 vs 114.1 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~73.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 52% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 76% DCI-P3 color gamut - 77% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 3320 250 nits Predator Triton 300 SE +32% 330 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 0 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 0 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 384 1536 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE +481% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.