53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3320
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell Latitude 3320
From $730
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 3320 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (96.7 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 3320
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm
12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 52% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 3320
250 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +32%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 3320
0.84 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE +481%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

