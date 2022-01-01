You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.7 vs 106.9 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches 324 x 213 x 15.9 mm

12.76 x 8.39 x 0.63 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~78.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 52% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 3320 250 nits VivoBook S14 M433 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 4 12 L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 3320 +13% 1193 VivoBook S14 M433 1053 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3320 2483 VivoBook S14 M433 +90% 4727 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 3320 +21% 1349 VivoBook S14 M433 1113 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3320 2434 VivoBook S14 M433 +175% 6689

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7 GPU performance Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS VivoBook S14 M433 +32% 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.