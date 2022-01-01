You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.7 vs 103.8 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 52% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 3320 250 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 4 12 L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 3320 +13% 1193 ZenBook 14 UM425 1059 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3320 2483 ZenBook 14 UM425 +85% 4592 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 3320 +20% 1349 ZenBook 14 UM425 1121 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3320 2434 ZenBook 14 UM425 +181% 6850

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.