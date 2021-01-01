Latitude 3320 or Inspiron 15 3511 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (96.7 vs 130.8 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 400:1 sRGB color space 52% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 3320 +14% 250 nits Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 3320 +16% 1238 Inspiron 15 3511 1069 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3320 +12% 2601 Inspiron 15 3511 2318 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 3320 1349 Inspiron 15 3511 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3320 2434 Inspiron 15 3511 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.