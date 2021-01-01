Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 3420 or Inspiron 15 3501 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 3420 vs Inspiron 15 3501

42 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3420
VS
36 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Dell Latitude 3420
From $840
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 3420 and Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (114.2 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 3420
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Case

Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 326 mm (12.83 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 226 mm (8.9 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches) 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~74.1%
Side bezels 8.1 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 400:1
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 3420
220 nits
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 3420
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3501
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI - 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort - No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 7320 or Latitude 3420
2. Dell Latitude 5420 or Latitude 3420
3. Dell Latitude 7420 or Latitude 3420
4. Dell Latitude 3320 or Latitude 3420
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Inspiron 15 3501
6. Dell G3 15 3500 or Inspiron 15 3501
7. Dell G5 15 5500 or Inspiron 15 3501
8. Dell G5 15 5505 SE or Inspiron 15 3501
9. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 or Inspiron 15 3501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and Latitude 3420 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский