Dell Latitude 3420 vs Inspiron 15 3505
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (114.2 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- Backlit keyboard
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Dimensions
|326 x 226 x 17.6 mm
12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches
|249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm
9.8 x 14.33 x 0.71-0.78 inches
|Area
|737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|8.1 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|34.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|940:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|60.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.3%
|Response time
|25 ms
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Inspiron 15 3505 +21%
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1110
Inspiron 15 3505 +41%
1570
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1982
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
