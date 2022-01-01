You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 3250U AMD Ryzen 5 3450U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (114.2 vs 140.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505 Backlit keyboard

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches 249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm

9.8 x 14.33 x 0.71-0.78 inches Area 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~74.1% Side bezels 8.1 mm -48.2 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 34.5 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 940:1 sRGB color space - 60.4% Adobe RGB profile - 41.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.3% Response time 25 ms 32 ms Max. brightness Latitude 3420 220 nits Inspiron 15 3505 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U AMD Ryzen 5 3450U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency - 3.5 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 2 4 L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 3 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 3420 599 Inspiron 15 3505 +21% 726 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3420 1110 Inspiron 15 3505 +41% 1570 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 3420 n/a Inspiron 15 3505 823 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3420 n/a Inspiron 15 3505 1982

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon Vega 3 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Latitude 3420 +423% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3505 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.4 x 6.4 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.