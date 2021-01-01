Latitude 3420 or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 3420 vs Inspiron 15 3510 43 out of 100 VS 30 out of 100 Dell Latitude 3420 From $840 Dell Inspiron 15 3510 From $245

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (114.2 vs 130.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~79.5% Side bezels 8.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 400:1 Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 3420 220 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 384 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Latitude 3420 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI - 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort - No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.