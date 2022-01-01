You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.2 vs 129.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502 Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches Area 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~80.4% Side bezels 8.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 58% Adobe RGB profile - 37.1% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 3420 220 nits Inspiron 15 5502 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 301 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 2 4 L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 3420 599 Inspiron 15 5502 +109% 1254 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3420 1110 Inspiron 15 5502 +130% 2556 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Latitude 3420 n/a Inspiron 15 5502 1358 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Latitude 3420 n/a Inspiron 15 5502 2543

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX330 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP - 25 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 1531 MHz GPU boost clock - 1594 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Latitude 3420 +131% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 5502 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.