Dell Latitude 3440 vs Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3440
52 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
Dell Latitude 3440
Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
Display
Battery
50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 3440 and Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440
  • Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 3440
vs
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm
12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches		 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.9 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~83.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 40.2 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Latitude 3440
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 3440
220 nits
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 327 / 342 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.5 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 6
Threads 5 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7
GPU performance
Latitude 3440 +144%
2.703 TFLOPS
Swift Go 14 SFG14-41
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~85.8 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
