Dell Latitude 3440 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm
12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.4%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|300:1
|1000000:1
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 / 65 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 / 272 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|5
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
601
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +218%
1914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1164
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +1125%
14261
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14249
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
- The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
- The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
