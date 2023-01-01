You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Battery - 42 Wh 54 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 7305 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm

12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.4% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 300:1 1000000:1 Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 3440 220 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 60 / 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 / 272 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP - 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76 GPU performance Latitude 3440 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +152% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023): - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests. - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.