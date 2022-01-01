You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3520 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (134.8 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 240.9 x 18 mm

14.21 x 9.48 x 0.71 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches Area 870 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~69% Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 48 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 600:1 sRGB color space - 56.9% Adobe RGB profile - 40.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Latitude 3520 220 nits G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 567 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 90 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Latitude 3520 2.822 TFLOPS G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +208% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.