Dell Latitude 3520 vs Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

39 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3520
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 3520
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 3520 and Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3520
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 3520
vs
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 361 x 240.9 x 18 mm
14.21 x 9.48 x 0.71 inches		 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
Area 870 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~79%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 62.9%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 3520
220 nits
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +23%
270 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Latitude 3520 +11%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

