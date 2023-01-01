Dell Latitude 3540 vs Alienware m16
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3540
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1190 grams less (around 2.62 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (133.4 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 124-170% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches
|368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~69.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|12.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|4
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|400:1
|1000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|25 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|60 / 65 W
|300 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|5 (1P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|5
|20
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
439
Alienware m16 +357%
2007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1276
Alienware m16 +1117%
15535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2060
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23085
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|8.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|70 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|11.2 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 3540:
- Keyboard backlit is optional.
Notes on Alienware m16:
- Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
- Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
- The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
- Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
