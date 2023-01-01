Notes on Latitude 3540:

Notes on Alienware m16:

- Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.

- Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).

- The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.

- Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.