40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3540
67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 3540 and Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3540
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1190 grams less (around 2.62 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (133.4 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 124-170% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 3540
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans - 4
Noise level (max. load) - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 25 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 3540
220 nits
Alienware m16 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 60 / 65 W 300 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.9 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 5 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 3540
439
Alienware m16 +357%
2007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 3540
1276
Alienware m16 +1117%
15535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz -
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Latitude 3540
2.703 TFLOPS
Alienware m16 +226%
8.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 70 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.2 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 3540:
    - Keyboard backlit is optional.
Notes on Alienware m16:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
    - Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

