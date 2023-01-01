Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 3540 or Inspiron 14 5430 – what's better?

40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3540
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
Dell Latitude 3540
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 3540 and Inspiron 14 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3540
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.4 vs 133.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 3540
vs
Inspiron 14 5430

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches		 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 600:1
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 3540
220 nits
Inspiron 14 5430 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.5 GHz
Cores 5 (1P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 5 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Latitude 3540
2.703 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5430
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
