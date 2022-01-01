Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or Swift 3 (SF314-512) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)

47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~80.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

