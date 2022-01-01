You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~80.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +33% 400 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.