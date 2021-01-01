Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

46 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.3 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +519%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
2. Latitude 5520 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
3. G7 15 7500 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
4. Inspiron 15 5505 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
5. Inspiron 15 5502 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. XPS 13 9310 and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
10. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский