Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (98.3 vs 110.5 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 76 against 42 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 845:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time 35 ms 31 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +25% 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48 GPU performance Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +481% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

