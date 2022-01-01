Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (98.3 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 76 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time 35 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +481%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

