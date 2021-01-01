Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

48 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 305.7 mm (12.04 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 207.5 mm (8.17 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.6 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

