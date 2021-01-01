Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|897:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.6 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZenBook 14 UX435 +12%
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UX435 +8%
3996
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1758
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|58 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
