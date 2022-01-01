Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1520 grams less (around 3.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (98.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 515-702% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~69%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 56.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 40.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 567 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +936%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs XPS 13 9310
3. Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 5420
4. Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 7330
5. Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 5430
6. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
7. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs G15 5510
8. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs G5 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский