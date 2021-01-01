Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 38% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 305.7 mm (12.04 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 207.5 mm (8.17 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~106.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
2. Dell Latitude 5520 vs 5320 (2-in-1)
3. Dell G7 15 7500 vs Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306
7. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306
9. Dell Latitude 5420 vs Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский