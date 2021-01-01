Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 7400

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (98.3 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
  • 25% sharper screen – 208 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 305.7 mm (12.04 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 207.5 mm (8.17 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
