Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 3501
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (98.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Height
|207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 90 W
|45 / 65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|12 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
