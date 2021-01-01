Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 15 3505 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 3505

Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 15 3505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (98.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 305.7 mm (12.04 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Height 207.5 mm (8.17 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm -48.2 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

