Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 3320
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
Dell Latitude 3320
From $730
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Width
|305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
|305.9 mm (12.04 inches)
|Height
|207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
|204 mm (8.03 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|624 cm2 (96.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|52%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 3320 +5%
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3902
2496
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1