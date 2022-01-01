You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (98.3 vs 134.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3520 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches 361 x 240.9 x 18 mm

14.21 x 9.48 x 0.71 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~77.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.8 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +82% 400 nits Latitude 3520 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz - Cores 4 2 Threads 8 2 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +75% 1108 Latitude 3520 632 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +213% 3649 Latitude 3520 1164

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS Latitude 3520 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

