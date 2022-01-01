Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5330 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5330 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5330
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Latitude 5330
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5330 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (98.3 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 145-198% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5330
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5330
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance
Latitude 5330
1.43 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +264%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
