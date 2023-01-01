Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 42 Wh 54 Wh 48 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5340 Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.3 vs 105.5 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell Latitude 5340 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm

12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Pink Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Swift 3 (SF314-44) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 Latitude 5340 13.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 75.6 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5340 +33% 400 nits Swift 3 (SF314-44) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Latitude 5340 1.43 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-44) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 5340: - There is also a 2-in-1 model that differs only in weight and form factor.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.