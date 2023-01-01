Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5340 or Latitude 5330 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5340 vs Latitude 5330

52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5340
50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5330
Dell Latitude 5340
Dell Latitude 5330
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5340 and Latitude 5330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5340
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5340
vs
Latitude 5330

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 5340 +60%
400 nits
Latitude 5330
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Latitude 5340
1.43 TFLOPS
Latitude 5330
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
