Latitude 5420 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (105.5 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 100 against 42 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 300:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5420 220 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +355% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 90 W 140 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 10 L3 Cache 8 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5420 1148 MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +48% 1701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5420 3417 MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +252% 12018

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.