Display
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 220 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 321.4 mm (12.65 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420 +10%
220 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

