Dell Latitude 5420 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Dell Latitude 5420
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 220 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|321.4 mm (12.65 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|212 mm (8.35 inches)
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
