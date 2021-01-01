Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5420 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 321.4 mm (12.65 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420
220 nits
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +14%
250 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 384 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

