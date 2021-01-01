Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5420 or VivoBook S13 S333 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs ASUS VivoBook S13 S333

Dell Latitude 5420
VS
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (93.8 vs 105.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
VivoBook S13 S333

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 321.4 mm (12.65 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 605 cm2 (93.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420
220 nits
VivoBook S13 S333 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Latitude 5420 and XPS 15 9500
2. Latitude 5420 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Latitude 5420 and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
4. Latitude 5420 and G7 15 7500
5. Latitude 5420 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
6. VivoBook S13 S333 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. VivoBook S13 S333 and VivoBook S14 M433
8. VivoBook S13 S333 and VivoBook 14 M413
9. VivoBook S13 S333 and ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
10. VivoBook S13 S333 and VivoBook S14 S433

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 and Dell Latitude 5420 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский