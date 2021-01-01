Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5420 or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

Dell Latitude 5420
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.5 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 321.4 mm (12.65 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 563:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
Response time 25 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420
220 nits
VivoBook S15 S533 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 vs Latitude 5420
2. Book 13 (2020) vs Latitude 5420
3. Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Latitude 5420
4. Inspiron 14 5402 vs Latitude 5420
5. Inspiron 15 5505 vs Latitude 5420
6. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs VivoBook S15 S533
7. VivoBook S15 M533 vs VivoBook S15 S533
8. G5 15 5500 vs VivoBook S15 S533
9. G7 15 7500 vs VivoBook S15 S533
10. VivoBook 15 M513 vs VivoBook S15 S533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Dell Latitude 5420 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский