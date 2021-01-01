Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5420 or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs Inspiron 15 3510

41 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
VS
30 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
From $245
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and Inspiron 15 3510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.5 vs 130.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 400:1
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420
220 nits
Inspiron 15 3510
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 96
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Latitude 5420 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3510 and Latitude 5420 or ask any questions
