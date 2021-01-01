Latitude 5420 or Inspiron 15 3511 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs Inspiron 15 3511 41 out of 100 VS 40 out of 100 Dell Latitude 5420 From $1119 Dell Inspiron 15 3511 From $635

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42 Wh 63 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.5 vs 130.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 400:1 Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Latitude 5420 220 nits Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Latitude 5420 +8% 1151 Inspiron 15 3511 1069 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Latitude 5420 +47% 3416 Inspiron 15 3511 2318

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.