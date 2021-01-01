Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5420 or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs Inspiron 15 5502

Dell Latitude 5420
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
Inspiron 15 5502

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 321.4 mm (12.65 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.1%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420
220 nits
Inspiron 15 5502 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 301 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

