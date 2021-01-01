Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5420 or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs Inspiron 15 5505

Dell Latitude 5420
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 321.4 mm (12.65 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 400:1
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420
220 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 32 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

