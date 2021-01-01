Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5420 or Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Latitude 5420 vs 5320 (2-in-1)

Dell Latitude 5420
VS
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Latitude 5420 and 5320 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.3 vs 105.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Latitude 5420
vs
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 321.4 mm (12.65 inches) 305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
Height 212 mm (8.35 inches) 207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Latitude 5420
220 nits
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 45 / 65 / 90 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

