Latitude 5421 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (105.5 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 100 against 64 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 300:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Latitude 5421 220 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +355% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Latitude 5421 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.